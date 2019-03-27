Anthony J. "Tony" Bajorek Sr.

Anthony "Tony" J. Bajorek Sr., 76, of Vernon, formerly of Prospect and Portland, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at Vernon Manor with family by his side.

He is survived by son, Tony Bajorek Jr. and wife, Laurie; daughter-in-law, Debra Bajorek; grandchildren, Tim, Jessica, Ian, and Abigail; and former wife, Jean Bajorek. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Natalie (Lutski) Bajorek; and son, Jason.

The family wishes to thank those who have helped care for Tony over the last several years.

Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, March 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A remembrance service will take place at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to

www.hvcchelps.org

