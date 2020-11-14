1/1
Anthony "Tony" Lareau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Lareau, 54, of North Windham, passed away suddenly on Nov. 10, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1965, in Springfield, to Florent and Solange "Sally" Lareau. He served four years in the Army and was part of the Carpenters Union for over 30 years. He loved fishing and spending time with his family.

He leaves behind his parents Florent and Solange "Sally;" his brother Dean; his son Michael, his significant other, Debra; and eight grandchildren, Emma, Ricky, Gia, Kylee, Lance, Matthew, Eugene III and Audrey.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. for a graveside service at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved