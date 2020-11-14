Anthony "Tony" Lareau, 54, of North Windham, passed away suddenly on Nov. 10, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1965, in Springfield, to Florent and Solange "Sally" Lareau. He served four years in the Army and was part of the Carpenters Union for over 30 years. He loved fishing and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his parents Florent and Solange "Sally;" his brother Dean; his son Michael, his significant other, Debra; and eight grandchildren, Emma, Ricky, Gia, Kylee, Lance, Matthew, Eugene III and Audrey.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. for a graveside service at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
