D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420

Anthony "Tony" P. Therrien, 44, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020.



Tony was born in Hartford on Oct. 4, 1975, to Armand "Al" and Cora (Cleveland) Therrien of Vernon. He was a graduate of Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester, Class of 1993. He was a dedicated employee for American Integrity Restoration in Glastonbury, and also spent many years employed at The Awning Place, also in Glastonbury. Tony was a big fan of NASCAR and liked the Dallas Cowboys



Tony is survived by his wife, Katie Hancock Therrien of East Hartford, and his daughter, Brynleigh Therrien, who was the light of his life. In addition to his wife, daughter, and parents, he is also survived by his in-laws, Craig and Debbie Hancock of East Hartford; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sarah and Josh Martin of South Windsor and their children, Jenna and Kevin. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Maine and Florida.



Due to the current health crisis, public services will be held at a later date to be announced.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



