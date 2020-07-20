Anthony "Tony" R. Desmond, 76, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter, Allison Desmond Kiene, in Mooresville, North Carolina on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.Tony was born in New London to the late Cecil Desmond and Alice (Irwin) Wogisch. He was one of the first 100 boys in the first freshman co-ed class in 1958 at St. Bernard High School. It was at St. Bernard that he met his "movie star beautiful" wife of 49 years, Tina (Papalia) Desmond. While at St. Bernard's, Tony was considered one of the school's top athletes, earning him a place in the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. As a baseball player, he pitched in a 3-2 win over Norwich Tech for the school's first win in baseball history and led the team in hitting all four years. As a basketball player, he was a defensive specialist on the school's first conference championship team. His coach called him the best defensive player in Eastern Connecticut.After graduating with the Class of 1962, Tony received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Connecticut in 1967. He joined the Allstate Insurance Company as an underwriter and shortly thereafter became an agent. In 1988, he formed the Desmond Agency in South Windsor where he, his son (Robert Anthony Desmond), and Tina provided insurance services to the local community for over 25 years.Tony could be found each morning at the donut shop and on the baseball field in the evening. He generously donated his time to South Windsor baseball and hockey, serving as a coach, mentor, and role model. He served as president of the South Windsor Youth Hockey organization and vice president of South Windsor Little League. In 1979, he co-founded the town's American Legion Baseball Team and coached for 15 years. Most recently, he sponsored the South Windsor Phillies Baseball Team, part of the Greater Hartford Twilight Baseball League. He was honored by South Windsor Legion Baseball and South Windsor Little League (SWLL) for 15 or more years of exemplary services and holds a place in the SWLL Honor Line Up.While Tony loved coaching and helping families in South Windsor, he loved his family even more. He spent hours in the yard or at the baseball fields with his children (Allison, Robert, and Richard Thomas Desmond) and grandchildren (Timothy Patrick Kiene and Caitlin Christina Kiene). His grandchildren particularly looked forward to their "pre-practice, practice" with Pops. As Timothy and Caitlin grew older, Pops began sending them inspirational quotes each morning with words of love and encouragement. He often shared these notes with friends and family members.Tony is survived by his daughter, Allison and her partner, Paul Houck, and grandchildren Timothy and Caitlin, all of Mooresville, North Carolina; Tina's brothers, Anthony Papalia and his wife, Rose, of Parish, Florida, Joseph Papalia and his wife, Susann, of East Lyme, and John Besczcak Jr. and his wife, Susan Sabol, of North Kingston, Rhode Island; his daughter-in-law, Ashley Lynn Bartelson of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his wife, Tina, and his sons, Robert and Richard.His family will receive friends for calling hours on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.Family and friends may gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and travel in procession to St. Philip Church, 150 South Main St., East Windsor for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. Face coverings and social distancing is required for the calling hours and Mass. The Mass may be viewed online by going toat 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, or at any time thereafter for up to 90 days.In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name may be made to Team Telomere ator mail to: Team Telomere, 1562 First Ave. 205-4093, New York, NY 10028-4004.For online condolences and the guestbook please visit