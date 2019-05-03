Anthony R. Gregorio, 75, of Stafford Springs, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center.
He was born in Flushing, New York, son of the late John and Isabel (Jacamino) Gregorio. Anthony served our country in the United State Marine Corps.
He is survived by his six children, Joseph Gregorio and his wife, Lynn, Cathy Bradway and her husband, Bruce, Anthony Gregorio and his wife, Jenny, Angela Gregorio and her fiancé, Jeremy, Danielle Lanagan, and Carl Lanagan; six grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Gregorio; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Gregorio; and two sisters, Josephine White and Anna Tarantino.
His funeral service and military honors will take place Monday, May 6, at 1 p.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Italian Benefit Society, 12 Club Road, Stafford Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 3 to May 7, 2019