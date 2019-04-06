Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anthony Scott Knowlton, 26, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2019, of an apparent drug overdose. We are hoping by sharing this information this will serve as a wakeup call for all the young people, and parents alike, as his family was blindsided to learn of an apparent drug use.



He was born in Rockville, Dec. 18, 1992. Anthony played a variety of youth sports in Stafford as a child and worked as a lifeguard and taught swimming classes at Staffordville Lake. He attended East Catholic High School, where he was a standout in football, and was recruited by and then transferred to the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor where he graduated. He was co-captain of the Loomis Chaffee football team his senior year. He attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, where he continued playing football.



As he grew up, Anthony became very family- oriented. For several years he worked at Rein's Deli as a line cook and waiter, and recently was employed by Allied Tree and Lawn Care as a sales representative.



Anthony is survived by his mother, Deidriene Knowlton and her husband, Michael McCloskey; father, Scott Knowlton and his companion, Crystal Mills; siblings, Vanessa and Jillian Knowlton, Sydney and Brendan McCloskey, Ty and Trinity Knowlton, Trevor Alexander, and Gavin and Evan Mills; maternal grandparents, Tony and Doris Guglielmo; paternal grandmother, Bonnie Tetrault; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Calling hours will be held Friday, April 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately.



Memorial donations may be made to the Citizens' Scholarship Foundation of Stafford, c/o Rose Roszczewski, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



