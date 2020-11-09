1/1
Anton C. Radell Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anton C. Radell, Sr., 83, of Ashford, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020.

He was born on Staten Island, New York to the late Carl and Clara (Rich) Radell. Anton was a wonderful landscaper and loved the ocean and sea, which he got from his time in the U.S. Navy. He owned a boat in Stonington. Anton sailed in Antarctica with Admiral Byrd and took part in Operation Deep Freeze. The Navy helped him explore the world. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Anton is survived by his wife of 29 years, Holly (Maxwell) Radell; children, Anton C. Radell, Jr., and his wife, Denise of Polk City, Florida, Steven Radell and his long time significant, other Jackie of Coventry, Cynthia Radell of Willington, Cheryl and her husband, Robert Buckler of Coventry and his step son Jason Leighton and his wife, Amy of Vernon; daughter in law Karen Smalley of Hampton; mother-in-law Judith Maxwell; brother-in-law Robert and Scott Maxwell; sister-in-law Kim Buckler and Karen and her husband, Carl Regini; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Radell; brother Charles Radell; and sister Carolann Headblum.

Anton's family will have his services at their convenience.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

To sign an online guestbook visit

www.potterfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved