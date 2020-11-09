Anton C. Radell, Sr., 83, of Ashford, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020.He was born on Staten Island, New York to the late Carl and Clara (Rich) Radell. Anton was a wonderful landscaper and loved the ocean and sea, which he got from his time in the U.S. Navy. He owned a boat in Stonington. Anton sailed in Antarctica with Admiral Byrd and took part in Operation Deep Freeze. The Navy helped him explore the world. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.Anton is survived by his wife of 29 years, Holly (Maxwell) Radell; children, Anton C. Radell, Jr., and his wife, Denise of Polk City, Florida, Steven Radell and his long time significant, other Jackie of Coventry, Cynthia Radell of Willington, Cheryl and her husband, Robert Buckler of Coventry and his step son Jason Leighton and his wife, Amy of Vernon; daughter in law Karen Smalley of Hampton; mother-in-law Judith Maxwell; brother-in-law Robert and Scott Maxwell; sister-in-law Kim Buckler and Karen and her husband, Carl Regini; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Radell; brother Charles Radell; and sister Carolann Headblum.Anton's family will have his services at their convenience.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.To sign an online guestbook visit