Anton P. "Tony" Remenik III, 80, of Enfield, formerly of Somers, loving husband to Gertrude "Trudy" (Walters) Remenik, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Vernon on Jan. 25, 1939, the son to the late Anton Remenik II and Pauline Remenik. Tony graduated from Rockville High School and attended the University of Hartford. He enjoyed a career with MetLife before retiring in 1992, after 36 years. Along with his wife, Tony was a snowbird down in Venice, Florida. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Holy Family Golf League, as well as the Cedar Knob Golf Club. Tony was a Little League coach and served as a board member of Somers Little League. Tony's greatest joy in life was spending time with his beloved family.



In addition to his sweetheart of over 60 years, Trudy Remenik, Tony is survived by three sons, Tony Remenik IV of Enfield, Kenneth J. Remenik and his wife, Maureen, of Orlando, Florida, and David Remenik and his wife, Michelle, of Somers; a sister, Donna Remenik of East Windsor; four grandchildren, Kelly Remenik of New York, Katie Remenik of Orlando, Florida, Kelsey Elman and her husband, Aaron, of Tolland, and Ryder James Remenik of Somers; a great-grandson, Cohen Thomas Elman; a sister-in-law, Catherine Beck and her husband, George; and his nieces and nephews, Brent Mikkelsen and his wife Carol, Erin Beck and her partner, Kenn Richard, and Anthony Beck.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. A procession will gather Saturday morning at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Committal will be held at Somers Center Cemetery.



At the request of Tony's family, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 270 Farmington Ave . No. 362, Farmington, CT 06032 or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA.



