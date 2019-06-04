Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonetta C. Valente. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was a resident of Manchester for more than 30 years and a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Ann received her bachelor's degree in library science with honors from UConn. She worked for the Town of Manchester at both the Whiton and Mary Cheney libraries before becoming the librarian at Orchard Hill Elementary School in South Windsor. She was a librarian at University of Central Florida before retiring. Ann was married for 56 years to Donald C. Valente who passed away in July of 2016.



She is survived by her children: son Chris Valente, Tampa, Florida; son Tim Valente, Jupiter, Florida; daughter Laura Valente-Johnson, Winter Park, Florida; son Greg Valente, Westport; and eight grandchildren.



A funeral will be held Saturday, June 8 in Providence.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at



www.lbda.org



