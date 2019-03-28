Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"A Life Well Lived."



Son, brother, husband, father, teacher, coach, mentor, friend.



"The world has lost a good soul today and heaven has just become richer."



Antonio "Tony" Michael D'Ambrosio, 85, of Storrs- Mansfield passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Judith Lee (Hibbard).



He was born in Keene, New Hampshire, Nov. 29, 1933, the son of Italian immigrants and the eighth child of Antonio D'Ambrosio and Maria (D'Intino). He graduated from Keene High School in 1952. He was married March 2, 1957, at St. Bernard Church in Keene. He received his undergraduate degree from Keene State College in 1960 and his master's in education in 1962. After teaching in Vermont for two years, Tony and Judy moved to Wethersfield and he began his 33-year teaching career at Rocky Hill High School where he taught history and coached the golf team. They moved to Coventry in 1965 where he raised his family. He taught graduate courses at Wesleyan University in the late '60s and early 1970s. He believed in giving back to the local community and was a longtime member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, Coventry Beautification Committee, Little League Baseball, and also a golf coach and tennis coach. He was a member of St. Mary Church (Coventry) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Storrs).



Besides his parents, Antonio and Maria, he was predeceased by his wife, Judith; his brothers, Pasquale and Michael D'Ambrosio; his sister, Mary; his sister, Doris (Jaquith) and her husband, Myron; his sister, Ann (Mason) and her husband, Jess; his sister, Josephine (D'Ambrosio) and her husband, Joseph; and many relatives and close friends.



He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann (Sklar); son, Christian D'Ambrosio and his wife, Gina; grandsons, Cooper and Carson D'Ambrosio; granddaughter, Sarah Sklar; brother, Pat D'Ambrosio and his wife, Hansine (Whippie); his good friend, Genevieve McGann; her daughter, Kimberly McGann and husband, David Buisch; and her son, Mark McGann; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



As a teacher, coach, and mentor, he figured out what style worked for you, how to reach each person, how and when to approach them and always had some quiet advice for his students, athletes, and fellow teachers. His usual approach was to wait until the moment you were alone, pull you aside when a teaching moment would present itself, and tell you his thoughts, "Did you ever think of this, what were you thinking when you did that, or how about trying it this way?"



He was a dedicated sports fan of the UConn athletic teams, Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins, New York Giants football, Eastern Connecticut State University soccer teams, Central Connecticut State University men's soccer, and the Hartford Whalers! He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying golf, tennis, hiking, cross-country skiing, gardening, "bird watching," and the occasional fishing. He loved Cape Cod and had many fond memories of family summer vacations camping at Nickerson State Park, renting a cottage in Brewster or Eastham, attending summer league baseball games, digging for oysters and clams, walking the beach or just grilling.



We would like to thank the people at Beacon Hospice and Stay at Home Care LLC for their compassionate care.



Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 1600 Main St. (Route 31), Coventry. There will be no wake or calling hours. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Elks Lodge, the Mass Audubon, or the Appalachian Mountain Club.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







"A Life Well Lived."Son, brother, husband, father, teacher, coach, mentor, friend."The world has lost a good soul today and heaven has just become richer."Antonio "Tony" Michael D'Ambrosio, 85, of Storrs- Mansfield passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Judith Lee (Hibbard).He was born in Keene, New Hampshire, Nov. 29, 1933, the son of Italian immigrants and the eighth child of Antonio D'Ambrosio and Maria (D'Intino). He graduated from Keene High School in 1952. He was married March 2, 1957, at St. Bernard Church in Keene. He received his undergraduate degree from Keene State College in 1960 and his master's in education in 1962. After teaching in Vermont for two years, Tony and Judy moved to Wethersfield and he began his 33-year teaching career at Rocky Hill High School where he taught history and coached the golf team. They moved to Coventry in 1965 where he raised his family. He taught graduate courses at Wesleyan University in the late '60s and early 1970s. He believed in giving back to the local community and was a longtime member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, Coventry Beautification Committee, Little League Baseball, and also a golf coach and tennis coach. He was a member of St. Mary Church (Coventry) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Storrs).Besides his parents, Antonio and Maria, he was predeceased by his wife, Judith; his brothers, Pasquale and Michael D'Ambrosio; his sister, Mary; his sister, Doris (Jaquith) and her husband, Myron; his sister, Ann (Mason) and her husband, Jess; his sister, Josephine (D'Ambrosio) and her husband, Joseph; and many relatives and close friends.He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann (Sklar); son, Christian D'Ambrosio and his wife, Gina; grandsons, Cooper and Carson D'Ambrosio; granddaughter, Sarah Sklar; brother, Pat D'Ambrosio and his wife, Hansine (Whippie); his good friend, Genevieve McGann; her daughter, Kimberly McGann and husband, David Buisch; and her son, Mark McGann; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.As a teacher, coach, and mentor, he figured out what style worked for you, how to reach each person, how and when to approach them and always had some quiet advice for his students, athletes, and fellow teachers. His usual approach was to wait until the moment you were alone, pull you aside when a teaching moment would present itself, and tell you his thoughts, "Did you ever think of this, what were you thinking when you did that, or how about trying it this way?"He was a dedicated sports fan of the UConn athletic teams, Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins, New York Giants football, Eastern Connecticut State University soccer teams, Central Connecticut State University men's soccer, and the Hartford Whalers! He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying golf, tennis, hiking, cross-country skiing, gardening, "bird watching," and the occasional fishing. He loved Cape Cod and had many fond memories of family summer vacations camping at Nickerson State Park, renting a cottage in Brewster or Eastham, attending summer league baseball games, digging for oysters and clams, walking the beach or just grilling.We would like to thank the people at Beacon Hospice and Stay at Home Care LLC for their compassionate care.Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 1600 Main St. (Route 31), Coventry. There will be no wake or calling hours. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Elks Lodge, the Mass Audubon, or the Appalachian Mountain Club.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home

2665 Boston Turnpike

Coventry , CT 06238

(860) 742-1255 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close