|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Appleton A. "Hap" Barrows.
|
|
|
|
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
|
51 E Main St
|
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
|
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
|
51 E Main St
|
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
Appleton A. "Hap" Barrows, 85, of Ashford, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was born in Bridgewater, Vermont, son of the late Origen and Nadine (Sleeper) Barrows.
Hap served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and retired from the state of Connecticut Department of Correction as a fireman engineer. He was an avid sportsman, who loved to fish and hunt, and was a member of the Windham Fish and Game Club.
Hap is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Marjorie Klein; two children, Edward Barrows and his wife, Barbara, and Jeannine Stansberry and her husband, Donald; four grandchildren, Kevin Barrows, Laura Barrows, Ricky Desruisseaux and his wife, Sara, and Christina Stansberry; two great-grandchildren, Declan Simoes and Dominic Thomas; three brothers, Michael Barrows and his wife, Virginia, Jon Barrows and his wife, Patricia, and Joseph Barrows; two brothers-in-law, Ralph Wiers and Francis Wiers; sister-in-law Corrine Smith; Marjorie's daughters, Dawn Pear and her husband, Marc, and Sharon Deluca and her husband, Scott, and their children, Joseph Pear and John Deluca; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Lora (Wiers) Barrows; his daughter, Deborah Mylek; and his grandson, Jeremy Desruisseaux.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in Westford Hill Cemetery, Ashford. Calling hours are on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|