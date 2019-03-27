Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April (Christensen) Tracy. View Sign

April (Christensen) Tracy, 64, of Talcottville, formerly of Glastonbury, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, with her family at her side.



She was born April 27, 1954, in Rockville, daughter of Beverly (Hatt) Christensen of Rockville and the late Christian Christensen. April was raised in Rockville, attended local schools and was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1972. She then attended Manchester Community College. Prior to leaving work due to her illness, April was employed as a wealth strategy associate for U.B.S. She enjoyed oil painting and was an avid gardener.



In addition to her mother she is survived by her three children, Kristyn DelloIacono and her husband, Dean, of Moodus, Ryan Tracy and Christine Lindlau of Coventry, and Heidi Oneglia and her husband, Brad, of West Hartford; her seven cherished grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Tori (Nason) McCabe and her husband, Josh, and their daughter, Savannah, Kayla DelloIacono, Brianna DelloIacono, and Ashley DelloIacono, Aiden Tracy, Quinn Oneglia, and Ellis Oneglia. April also leaves her six siblings, Sheryl Champagne and her husband, Roy, Dawn Thibodeau and her husband, Dan, Christal Pease, Doug Christensen, Tim Christensen and his wife, Cheryl, and Janice Niemczyk; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; and many wonderful friends.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Friday, March 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.



Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Talcottville.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut, 74 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032.



