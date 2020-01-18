Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardell T. (Titus) Elinskas. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine's Church 6 Windsorville Road Broad Brook , CT View Map Send Flowers Burial Following Services St. Catherine's Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ardell T. (Titus) Elinskas, 88, of East Windsor, passed away Jan. 12, 2020.



She was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Broad Brook, the daughter of the late Andrew A. and Ardell (Staskabich) Titus. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Benedict Elinskas, and her sister Florence Betters.



A longtime resident of Broad Brook, she loved her dogs, her community, her farming roots, classic cars, polka music and cooking. Benny and Ardell helped create many beautiful holiday memories for the families that returned every year to find the perfect Christmas tree on their tree farm. Ardell is fondly remembered as a South Windsor school bus driver, East Windsor Senior Center volunteer and bus driver. She was a great friend to many people.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook on Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at St. Catherine's Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.







