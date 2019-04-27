Arlene C. Michaud, 79, of East Windsor, beloved wife of Wilfred Michaud, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Arlene was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Rockville, daughter of the late Arnold and Clara (Mannel) Alleman. She worked for the East Windsor school system for 45 years. She loved to travel and visit with her Amish friends in Lancaster.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Roy and her husband, Vincent of Broad Brook, Denise Ferguson and her husband, Richard of Ellington, and Michele Michaud and her husband, Bobby; four grandchildren, Sloane, Tiffany, Telah and Cody; and two great-grandchildren, Luna and Andrew. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Alleman.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Full Moon Farm, Inc., P.O. Box 1374 Black Mountain, NC 28711-1374.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019