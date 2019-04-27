Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene C. Michaud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Arlene was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Rockville, daughter of the late Arnold and Clara (Mannel) Alleman. She worked for the East Windsor school system for 45 years. She loved to travel and visit with her Amish friends in Lancaster.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Roy and her husband, Vincent of Broad Brook, Denise Ferguson and her husband, Richard of Ellington, and Michele Michaud and her husband, Bobby; four grandchildren, Sloane, Tiffany, Telah and Cody; and two great-grandchildren, Luna and Andrew. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Alleman.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Full Moon Farm, Inc., P.O. Box 1374 Black Mountain, NC 28711-1374.



