She was born May 14, 1932, in Queens, New York, one of four children of the late Nicholas and Anna Sala. Arline was raised in Ozone Park, New York, and attended local schools there until she married. She then moved to Manchester where she resided for over 61 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for over 25 years by the State of Connecticut. Arline enjoyed traveling and had been on over 40 cruises throughout her life.



She is survived by her three children, Ronald "Ron" Roche of Houston, Texas, Kathy Ann Roche and Valerie Roche, both of Manchester; her three grandchildren, Audrey, Derek, and Kyle; and five adored great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Arline was predeceased by her twin sister, Elaine Czarnecki; and two brothers, Anthony and Nicholas Sala.



A time of visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit



