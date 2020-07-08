Armene H. Chmael, 94, of Somers, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family.Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Mary (Alley) Hassin and grew up in Springfield.Following her marriage to George A. Chmael, the couple lived in various places across the United States before settling in Somers where she and George raised their family. Armene spent most of her professional career with American Telephone & Telegraph. Following her "retirement" from AT&T, she remained very active in her community, volunteering in support of the church, working part time as a billing clerk for Johnson Memorial Hospital, traveling, and doting on her family and many friends.She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George A. Chmael, and her five siblings, Alley, Carl, Joseph, and Charles Hassin, and Alice Ziemba. She leaves her three loving children, Sue Chmael, Kathy Vasseur and her husband, Steve, and George Chmael II and his wife, Lisa; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Jillian, Zachary, and Kyra; and four great-grandchildren, Devyn, Aubree, Lucas, and Kaylee.A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, at 4 p.m. via streaming video from Somers Congregational Church. All well-wishers are requested to join the service online on Zoom via the following information:The meeting ID is 813 0577 2255 and the password is 668027.An in-person internment celebration is being planned for a date in September at the Somers Church Memorial Garden. The family will provide further information on the arrangements for the celebration at a later date. Somers Funeral Home has care of arrangements.For online condolences, please visit