Guest Book View Sign Service Information Curran-Jones Funeral Home - Agawam 745 Cooper Street Agawam , MA 01001 (413)-781-7766 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Curran-Jones Funeral Home 745 Cooper Street Agawam , MA View Map Service 4:45 PM Curran-Jones Funeral Home 745 Cooper Street Agawam , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold R. Craven Jr., 65, (Arnie) passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after a valiant yearlong battle with lung cancer.



Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Arnold R. Craven Sr. and Ruth (Burke) Craven. He graduated from Cathedral High School and for most of his life he was a resident of Enfield and Agawam, Massachusetts. For the last six years he lived in Taiwan to be closer to his business, Phillips Fasteners.



He leaves three children to treasure his memory; Justine Craven-Goetz and her husband, Matthew, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Arnold R. Craven III of Atlanta, Georgia, and William R. Craven and his wife, Brianna, of East Haven; two sisters, Alice M. Babcock and her husband, James, of West Springfield, and Jean M. Dufresne and her husband, Charles, of Suffield; four grandchildren, Margaret and Zachary Goetz, and Isabella and Violet Craven; along with nieces and a nephew. He will be missed by his lifelong friend, John Gallagher. Together they truly enjoyed life.



Arnie spent most of his work life in the business of manufacturing and selling deck screws. After obtaining three patents for his design of Deck Mate screws, he became president of Phillips Fasteners. He had built a factory in Taiwan to ensure production of his product to meet market demand. He has left the success of this popular deck screw as his lasting legacy. Arnie loved spending time on his boat with family and friends. He especially loved fishing for wahoo from his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, or in Abaco, Bahamas, under the expert guidance of Capt. Joe.



The calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Agawam Curran-Jones Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m., with a closing service at 4:45 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baystate Hospice, 50 Maple St., Springfield, MA 01102



For more information visit



curranjones.com







Arnold R. Craven Jr., 65, (Arnie) passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after a valiant yearlong battle with lung cancer.Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Arnold R. Craven Sr. and Ruth (Burke) Craven. He graduated from Cathedral High School and for most of his life he was a resident of Enfield and Agawam, Massachusetts. For the last six years he lived in Taiwan to be closer to his business, Phillips Fasteners.He leaves three children to treasure his memory; Justine Craven-Goetz and her husband, Matthew, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Arnold R. Craven III of Atlanta, Georgia, and William R. Craven and his wife, Brianna, of East Haven; two sisters, Alice M. Babcock and her husband, James, of West Springfield, and Jean M. Dufresne and her husband, Charles, of Suffield; four grandchildren, Margaret and Zachary Goetz, and Isabella and Violet Craven; along with nieces and a nephew. He will be missed by his lifelong friend, John Gallagher. Together they truly enjoyed life.Arnie spent most of his work life in the business of manufacturing and selling deck screws. After obtaining three patents for his design of Deck Mate screws, he became president of Phillips Fasteners. He had built a factory in Taiwan to ensure production of his product to meet market demand. He has left the success of this popular deck screw as his lasting legacy. Arnie loved spending time on his boat with family and friends. He especially loved fishing for wahoo from his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, or in Abaco, Bahamas, under the expert guidance of Capt. Joe.The calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Agawam Curran-Jones Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m., with a closing service at 4:45 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baystate Hospice, 50 Maple St., Springfield, MA 01102For more information visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close