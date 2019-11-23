Arthur Chase Holden, 106, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2019.
He was born on April 19, 1913, in Meriden. He was predeceased by his wife, Ethel. For the past 16 months, he was at Fox Hill Center nursing home where he received wonderful care. Before he went to the nursing home, he lived with his granddaughter, Jennifer Williams and family, in Ellington. He enjoyed living there as part of the family. He worked for NBC in New York City for 28 years before retiring to Toms River, New Jersey, where he had built a summer home for his family who spent many wonderful vacations there. He loved to take walks, fly his remote control airplane and travel. He always said he had a great life.
He is survived by his daughter, Bettye Jean Maloney, and son-in-law, Stephen Maloney of Ellington; three grandchildren, Jennifer Williams and her husband, Shawn Williams, David Maloney and his wife, Brenda Maloney, and Kim Jones and her husband, Wayne Jones; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah Williams, Chloe Williams, Daniel Williams, Katie Maloney, and Lauren Maloney
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Rte. 83) Vernon.
A graveside burial service will be held at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, next to his loving wife.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Arthur C. Holden to the
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019