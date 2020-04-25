Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur E. Olesen. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur E. Olesen, age 76, of Enfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Arthur was born in Hartford on June 20, 1943, to the late Arthur E. and Marjorie W. (Scanlon) Olesen. He was an employee of the Town of Enfield, having worked over 30 years with both the Parks and Recreation Department and the Highway Department. For many years, Art enjoyed making yearly trips to Cape Cod with his wife, children, and their families. Art was a diehard New York Giants fan. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge of Enfield and the Grey's A.A. Club of Enfield.



Art was the beloved husband of Linda (Karona) Olesen with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Arthur Olesen, Christopher Olesen, Jody Olesen, and Jeffrey Olesen. Art was the dear brother of Diane Lafranchise and Joanne Olesen. He was the loving grandfather of six. He is the cherished great-grandfather of one.



Services will be held privately for family.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements.



www.leetestevens.com







