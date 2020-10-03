Arthur Hohs, 94, of Vernon, beloved husband of the late Shirley (Martin) Hohs, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.He was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Germany, the son of the late Hans and Katherine (Mattis) Hohs. He came to the U.S. in 1927 and served in the armed forces.He is survived by his daughter, Robin K Tomko of Vernon; and his dear friend Pauline DiPinto of Vernon; and Carol Maylott and many other friends at Hockanum Valley. Besides his loving wife, he was predeceased by his son, Wayne A Hohs; and his son-in law, David R Tomko. He also is survived by his daughter's Golden "puppies" Storm and Misty that he loved so much and gave him great joy.He served 18 years in the Vernon Fire Department. Dad loved all critters from a cow to a bird, tame or wild and anything you could do for one would give him and me great joy A special thank you to Hazel and Barbara at Fox Hill for their kindness to Dad and me, as well as, Kathleen at Vernon Visiting Nurse.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Ellington Center Cemetery with military honors. Please abide by CDC and State of Connecticut guidelines for COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.For online condolences, please visit