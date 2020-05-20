Arthur Jensen Jr.
Arthur Jensen Jr., 58, of Windsor Locks passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.

He was born Jan. 18, 1962, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of Lenore (Powlette) Jensen and Arthur Jensen Sr. He worked as a warehouseman at Coca-Cola for many years and was the President of Survivors of Homicide. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and bike riding.

He was predeceased by his son, Chris Jensen. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Curtis Jensen and his wife, Jamie, of Suffield; his sister, Paige Jacobs and her husband, Jerald, of Palmer, Massachusetts; and his niece and nephews, Gaby and Jacob Jensen, and Cody Jacobs.

A private graveside service will take place.

Memorial donations may be made to Survivors of Homicide, 530 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 380, Wethersfield, CT 06109.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
