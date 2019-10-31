Arthur "Archie" Kincaid Smith, 81, of Rockville, husband of Pamalynn "Pam" (Marsh) Smith, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Rockville General Hospital.
Born in Bridgeport to the late Russell D. and Ethel Mae (Stockall) Smith, he lived most of his life in Rockville and served his country proudly with the Strategic Air Command of the U.S. Air Force. Archie was employed for many years as an electroplater by LaPointe Industries of Rockville, North American Printed Circuits of Stafford and Multi Circuits of Manchester before becoming part-owner and bartender of The Pub Restaurant & Café in East Hartford, as well as a bartender at Casey's Café in Ellington. He was a member of the Rockville Elks Lodge 1359 and was an avid golfer who enjoyed trips to the casino, but his main focus was his family who will miss him dearly.
Besides his wife, Pam, of Rockville, he is survived by his two daughters, Donna Barney and her husband, Bob, of Moodus, and Robin Aldieri of Newington; his son, Scott Smith and his wife, Dianne, of Rockville; and his eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Bob Jr. and Melanie Barney; Tyler and Zachary Aldieri, and Kevin, Kelly, and Nicholas Smith. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol (Smith) Johndrow.
The family would like to thank town of Vernon first responders, Sue Godlewski, and the Rockville General Hospital emergency room staff for their assistance and compassion.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Ladd Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville. His family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Ellington Center Cemetery.
Donations in Archie's memory may be made to First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington, CT 06029.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019