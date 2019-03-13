Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Otto Benson Sr.. View Sign

Arthur Otto Benson Sr. died peacefully with his family by his side Feb. 28, 2019, after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease.



Arthur was born Oct. 21, 1936, in Hartford to Otto and Pauline (Sluzinski) Benson. Art was President of Household Products Inc. in Windsor Locks for over 40 years, where he distributed Rainbow Vacuum Cleaners. His accomplishments in his field were extraordinary.



In the '70s, he set new sales volume records for Rexair LLC, Troy, Michigan.



Art offered opportunities to thousands of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts residents during his tenure.



Art was also a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor Locks.



Art graduated from Hall High School in 1954. Art was an avid Red Sox and sports fan.



He participated in duckpin bowling and slow-pitch softball where he was known as "Double-Knits" for his dress style!



He sponsored many local sports teams, including the Rainbow Vacs in the Jaycee Baseball League.



Art was past president of the ECSC Warriors Baseball Club.



Art is survived by his loving children: Arthur Jr. (Laurie), Bruce, Steven "Reno" (Kristen), Brian, and Derek. His brother, Paul Benson; and nephews, PJ and Kevin also survive him. Art leaves his loving grandchildren, Griffin, Joshua, Emily, Conner, Marissa, Kyle, and Callie; and his great-grandsons, Colin and Brody.



The family will receive friends at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Vernon, Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.



The family would like to thank his caregivers at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their kindness and comfort for the past five years.



Memorial contributions can be sent to Vernon Parks & Recreation 120 South St., Vernon, CT 06066.



