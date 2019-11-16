Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Quoos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Quoos died on Nov. 8, 2019, with his cherished wife of 73 years, Eleanor, by his side.



Arthur Augustus Quoos was born on June 6, 1924, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Augustus and Julia (Letkoruski) Quoos. The family moved to Hartford where he was raised, he was a proud graduate of Hartford High and active member of Center Church (UCC). At school and at church he made lifelong friends and began a life steeped in faith, church and union work. Through friends he met and married Eleanor Champlin Wright of Newton, Massachusetts. Theirs was a love that never wavered and he valiantly tried to keep death from ending it. After a few years in Andover, Arthur and Eleanor moved to Enfield where they became active members of Enfield Congregational Church and raised their daughters. Arthur especially enjoyed his work with teenagers and was a patient, non-judgmental mentor to many. Arthur worked as a machinist for Merrow Sewing Machine Co. in Hartford. One of his great joys was to represent workers in the union (AFL-CIO). He was an ardent supporter of women's rights, giving unfailing support to his wife and daughters. Arthur also loved politics and debating. His love of debate became his means to test potential suitors of his daughters. He was one of UConn women's basketball greatest fans. There was not one fact about any of the team members over the past 30-plus years he did not know and would counter anyone's reasons for why they might not win every game in any year!



Arthur was a wonderful husband and father. His daughters, Thayer, Nancy and her husband, Robert Crand, and Barbara; grandchildren Miriam, Nathaniel and Sam; and great-granddaughter, Sonia Gordneer have wonderful memories of his unconditional love and support and a deep gratitude for his life. He also leaves to honor his legacy his much-loved nephews, Ernest Morris, Donald Morris and his family; and his beloved nieces, Marsha Malon and her family, Marion Howley and Linda Carmichael and their families. He was predeceased by his sister and her husband, Pauline and Harvey Morris; his niece, Jean Eberle; and granddaughter, Rachel Hudson.







Arthur Quoos died on Nov. 8, 2019, with his cherished wife of 73 years, Eleanor, by his side.Arthur Augustus Quoos was born on June 6, 1924, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Augustus and Julia (Letkoruski) Quoos. The family moved to Hartford where he was raised, he was a proud graduate of Hartford High and active member of Center Church (UCC). At school and at church he made lifelong friends and began a life steeped in faith, church and union work. Through friends he met and married Eleanor Champlin Wright of Newton, Massachusetts. Theirs was a love that never wavered and he valiantly tried to keep death from ending it. After a few years in Andover, Arthur and Eleanor moved to Enfield where they became active members of Enfield Congregational Church and raised their daughters. Arthur especially enjoyed his work with teenagers and was a patient, non-judgmental mentor to many. Arthur worked as a machinist for Merrow Sewing Machine Co. in Hartford. One of his great joys was to represent workers in the union (AFL-CIO). He was an ardent supporter of women's rights, giving unfailing support to his wife and daughters. Arthur also loved politics and debating. His love of debate became his means to test potential suitors of his daughters. He was one of UConn women's basketball greatest fans. There was not one fact about any of the team members over the past 30-plus years he did not know and would counter anyone's reasons for why they might not win every game in any year!Arthur was a wonderful husband and father. His daughters, Thayer, Nancy and her husband, Robert Crand, and Barbara; grandchildren Miriam, Nathaniel and Sam; and great-granddaughter, Sonia Gordneer have wonderful memories of his unconditional love and support and a deep gratitude for his life. He also leaves to honor his legacy his much-loved nephews, Ernest Morris, Donald Morris and his family; and his beloved nieces, Marsha Malon and her family, Marion Howley and Linda Carmichael and their families. He was predeceased by his sister and her husband, Pauline and Harvey Morris; his niece, Jean Eberle; and granddaughter, Rachel Hudson. Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close