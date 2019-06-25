Arthur R. Hube Jr., 74, of Manchester, beloved husband of 50 years of the late Ella (Ortolani) Hube, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Hartford, son of the late Arthur R. Hube Sr. and Helen (Seidel) Hube. Artie was a Vietnam veteran proudly serving his country for six years in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Town of Manchester working at the Manchester Police Department.
Artie is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Carl Kjellberg of Raleigh, North Carolina; three nephews and two nieces, Eric Kjellberg of Weston, Florida, Steven Kjellberg and his wife, Julie, and their children, Axel and Tess, all of Raleigh, Christine Kjellberg and Rick Matthews and their daughter, Helena, of Apex. North Carolina, Karel Ortolani and Justin Reed and their children, Evan, Dylan, and Harrison, all of Ellington, and Todd Ortolani and Theresa Denis and his children, Katelyn and Elisa, all of Vernon; and his former niece-in-law, Kristin Ortolani of Vernon.
A memorial service followed by military honors will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain for Artie's appreciation for all they did for his beloved wife Ella throughout her illness, or to a .
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.
