Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur R. Hube Jr.. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur R. Hube Jr., 74, of Manchester, beloved husband of 50 years of the late Ella (Ortolani) Hube, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Saturday, May 11, 2019.



He was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Hartford, son of the late Arthur R. Hube Sr. and Helen (Seidel) Hube. Artie was a Vietnam veteran proudly serving his country for six years in the



Artie is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Carl Kjellberg of Raleigh, North Carolina; three nephews and two nieces, Eric Kjellberg of Weston, Florida, Steven Kjellberg and his wife, Julie, and their children, Axel and Tess, all of Raleigh, Christine Kjellberg and Rick Matthews and their daughter, Helena, of Apex. North Carolina, Karel Ortolani and Justin Reed and their children, Evan, Dylan, and Harrison, all of Ellington, and Todd Ortolani and Theresa Denis and his children, Katelyn and Elisa, all of Vernon; and his former niece-in-law, Kristin Ortolani of Vernon.



A memorial service followed by military honors will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester.



There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain for Artie's appreciation for all they did for his beloved wife Ella throughout her illness, or to a .



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



To leave an online condolence please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Arthur R. Hube Jr., 74, of Manchester, beloved husband of 50 years of the late Ella (Ortolani) Hube, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Saturday, May 11, 2019.He was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Hartford, son of the late Arthur R. Hube Sr. and Helen (Seidel) Hube. Artie was a Vietnam veteran proudly serving his country for six years in the U.S. Navy . Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Town of Manchester working at the Manchester Police Department.Artie is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Carl Kjellberg of Raleigh, North Carolina; three nephews and two nieces, Eric Kjellberg of Weston, Florida, Steven Kjellberg and his wife, Julie, and their children, Axel and Tess, all of Raleigh, Christine Kjellberg and Rick Matthews and their daughter, Helena, of Apex. North Carolina, Karel Ortolani and Justin Reed and their children, Evan, Dylan, and Harrison, all of Ellington, and Todd Ortolani and Theresa Denis and his children, Katelyn and Elisa, all of Vernon; and his former niece-in-law, Kristin Ortolani of Vernon.A memorial service followed by military honors will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester.There are no calling hours.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain for Artie's appreciation for all they did for his beloved wife Ella throughout her illness, or to a .Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.To leave an online condolence please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 25 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations