Mr. Arthur "Bill" W. Newport, 82, of Enfield passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Mary (Houston) Newport, who was the love of his life and with whom he shared 61 years of marriage and passed away Dec. 29, 2018.
Bill was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Springfield, the son of the late William and Bella Ann (Vincelette) Newport. He worked in the photography industry and was employed by United Technologies for almost 40 years. In his retirement he enjoyed lobstering and fishing with his brother Frank. He enjoyed the Connecticut shore and spent countless weekends at their trailer home in Westbrook. Bill was a past Exalted Ruler of the Enfield Elks Club where he was known for his culinary skills, cooking Friday evening dinners and many large events. He was a very skilled baseball player and enjoyed playing softball and watching his Boston Red Sox. Bill will always be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He leaves his sons, Ronald A. Newport and wife, Christine, of Manchester, and Bruce A. Newport and wife, Kawailani, of Kekaha, Hawaii; his daughter, Brenda C. DeGray and husband, Glenn, of East Haven; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Newport and sister, Jacqueline Michaud, both of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bill will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapel & Crematory, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by burial at Hazardville Cemetery, Elm Street, Enfield.
Family and friends may gather at the funeral home for calling hours Friday, Aug. 30, from 5 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019