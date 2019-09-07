Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Wells "Artie" Clarke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Artie" Wells Clarke, 69, of Manchester, the loving husband of Barbara (Williams) Clarke, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, with his family by his side.



Art was born in Manchester on Nov. 6 1949, to the late Esther (Wells) and Arnold "Pine" Clarke. The family moved to Bolton in 1957 where Artie graduated with the first graduating class of Bolton High School. Art excelled in all sports becoming captain and MVP in both basketball and soccer Bulldog teams. After school Art continued in sports playing for the Three J's softball team and with the Tallwood Men's Golf League. He also loved to play cards and gamble. Mind you he didn't quite know when to fold them and no, Art, doubling your bet when you lose is not a good idea. He worked for a short time as a surveyor on the "New" 384 Hwy before being drafted in the Army in 1969. While in the Army he served in Vietnam until June 1971. After being honorably discharged from the Army he worked at Rogers Corp for a few years until he became a bartender for the British American Club of which he was a member. He retired in 2016 after 30 years.



Besides his wife of 21 years, Artie leaves two sisters Linda and her husband, Bud Duplin of Vernon, Prudy and her husband, Randy Trudeau of Maine; niece Jodi and her husband, David Hoover of Vernon; nephew Michael and his wife, Karen Duplin of Ellington; and brother-in-law Steve and his wife, Teri Williams of Rockland, Massachusetts; and many great-nieces and -nephews. He also leaves behind best friends Billy (thank you for calling Artie every day) and John Tedford, Mike Pagani; and many friends too numerous to mention that he made along life's journey that meant the world to him, you all know who you are. Artie was predeceased by his in-laws, Cliff and Margaret Williams; and one of his best friends, Mike Gardner, among others.



Everybody loved Artie, with his great sense of humor(which he had till the end), his good looks and love for life you couldn't help it. We love you, Artie. You will be missed. His family would like to extend many thanks to all the staff at Hartford Hospital and especially to those who tended to him at Vernon Manor where he spent his final days. Thank you all for your wonderful care.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



A celebration of Artie's life will be held in November at a date, time and place to be announced.



