Astrid T. Hanzalek, 91, of Suffield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.



She was born in New York City on Jan. 6, 1928, to Arthur A. and Luise (Funke) Teicher. Her motto as noted in her high school yearbook was "To make much of time." She certainly did so. Graduating in three years from Newtown High School on Long Island, she went on to Concordia College in Bronxville, New York, and then to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she graduated in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. During her time there, she joined with several friends in writing and producing the first musical stations breaks for Pennsylvania radio stations as well as writing and producing numerous commercials for Van Heusen shirts and Sun-Ray Drug Stores for early television. After graduation, living on Long Island, she served as organist and choir director for Trinity Lutheran Church in Glen Cove. After jobs with Continental Can Co. in New York City and several advertising agencies, she met Fred in Paris while on a business trip. They married in 1955, and a year later moved to Suffield. Astrid immediately became active with various local organizations, accepted various leadership roles, including helping to form the Suffield Land Trust (now called the Suffield Land Conservancy). She was also a part-time teacher at the Suffield High School. As members of the Suffield Country Club, both Astrid and Fred were avid golfers and tennis players. During that time, she was vice chair of the Greater Hartford Chapter of the American Red Cross, Board member of the Travelers Aid Society and the Greater Hartford Community Council, and Vice Chair of the Bushnell's Community Relations Committee. A member of the Connecticut General Assembly from 1971 to 1981, she co-chaired the Program Review and Investigations Committee, the Ethics Committee, and the Committee to Hear Town Grievances. She represented Connecticut on the Education Commission of the States and on the Energy Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures. After her term as a freshman, she was an assistant leader in each of her four subsequent terms. She served as chairman of the Republican State Platform Committee for a number of years and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1980. Astrid was a member of the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality, the Inter Agency Library Planning Commission, and the Connecticut Greenway Commission. She was President of the Connecticut Energy Commission, on the Board of the Suffield Savings Bank, on the Board of Governors of the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, and director of the Connecticut Water Co. Astrid was one of the founders and a longtime trustee of the Connecticut Women's Golf Association's PME (Priscilla Maxwell Endicott) Scholarship Foundation. She was chairman of the Connecticut State Ethics Commission (which replaced the Committee of Legislators), board member and secretary of the Connecticut Humanities Council, vice chairman of the Bradley International Airport Commission, and chairman (now still an emeritus board member) of the Connecticut River Watershed Council. Astrid served as president of the Antiquarian and Landmark Society, now Connecticut Landmarks, vice president and then Board member of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, and Board member of Riverfront Recapture in Hartford. She was a board member of the Connecticut Commission on Culture and Tourism where she also chaired the History Division. For her work to preserve historic landmarks in Connecticut, she was honored to receive the Governor's Distinguished Advocates Award. Astrid served as a board member and secretary of Connecticut Landmarks and was awarded the George Dudley Seymour Medal, the highest honor conferred by that organization to recognize consistent leadership and vision in advancing the cause of Connecticut Heritage. She served as a coard member and then as chairman of the Board for State Academic Awards and Charter Oak State College, a unique member of the state's higher education system. In June 2010, she was awarded an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, by that institution. Astrid represented Connecticut on the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission and was a member of the Connecticut Nitrogen Credit Advisory Board.



She leaves dozens of loving relatives in Germany and an untold number of great friends whose company she was able to enjoy in her long and happy life.



In lieu of flowers, which Astrid always loved, she would appreciate it if those who are so inclined would send a contribution to the Suffield Community Aid Association, 450 South St., Suffield, CT, 06078 or to CT Landmarks, Amos Bull House, 59 S. Prospect St., Hartford, CT 06106 to help maintain the Phelps-Hatheway House in the center of Suffield.



A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 1:30 p.m., at the Phelps-Hatheway House Barn, 55 South Main St., Suffield, CT 06078.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield has care of the arrangements.



Prospect St., Hartford, CT 06106 to help maintain the Phelps-Hatheway House in the center of Suffield.A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 1:30 p.m., at the Phelps-Hatheway House Barn, 55 South Main St., Suffield, CT 06078.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield has care of the arrangements.

