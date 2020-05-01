Audrey "Honey" (Levine) Cody, 90, of East Hartford, beloved wife of 67 years to John Cody died peacefully April 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19, at Sharon Healthcare Facility, Sharon.
She was born in Hartford on July 7,1929, to the late Max and Bertha (Kelman) Levine and graduated from Weaver High School. She was employed in the actuarial department at Travelers Insurance Co. for many years before starting her family. She later worked as a hostess for Mr. Steak in East Hartford and The Whole Donut shop in Manchester. She loved her bingo friends and enjoyed going every Thursday night for over 50 years. She loved the beach and as a kid spent summers at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme, at her mother's hotel, The Levine House. She made friends easily and had a way of making people feel loved and want to be around her. She will always be remembered for her love of dancing, and danced with anyone who would join her. Her husband, John, who she lovingly called "Papa," was her life, along with her children and grandchildren whom she adored.
Besides her husband, John, she leaves her daughters, Terri Butler of South Windsor; Debbie and Rick Ziff of Rocky Hill; Sandra and John Spada of Ellington; her grandchildren, Bill Zanawich, Sam Butler, Jessica Ziff, Nicole Spada; and great-grandson, Landon Cody Luszczak; many nieces and nephews; especially her niece, Edyse Smith; and nephew, Jerry Glazier and wife, Frannie. She was predeceased by her sister, Lee Katz; and her five brothers, Abraham, Irving, Alex, Joseph, and Milton (Mitzi) Levine.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Manchester Manor, for the care and love they gave to our mother while she was a resident there. We would also like to thank the staff at the Sharon Healthcare Facility for making her last days comfortable.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to the current health crisis, burial will be private.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 1 to May 5, 2020.