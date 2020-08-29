1/
Aug. 25 2020 John Luke Stebbins II
Aug. 25, 2020, John Luke Stebbins II, husband to his best friend, Jennifer Stebbins of Manchester, and father to Katie Stebbins (Greg Mucci) of Providence, Rhode Island, and Alex Stebbins (James Catapano) of Brooklyn, New York, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. He was surrounded by his family and best friend, Aaron Minnifield. He leaves behind his older siblings and many relatives. He is predeceased by his father and hero, John Luke Stebbins and his mother, Eleanor Stebbins.

John was most proud of his daughters and their success. He was grateful for the Cassone and Lynch families for the love and support. He had a happy life and was passionate about his tile and marble installing (no spacers). He was a man of many words and wild stories, he was the life of the party with a joke, a Jaws quote or a Clint Eastwood line. John loved playing his Martin guitar, music, NASCAR, camping, fishing, New York Rangers. He is now knocking on heaven's door.

At this time the family would like to thank all of John's caregivers and the staff at St. Francis Hospital for their efforts and kindness along with Aaron Minnifield "the best brother a man could ask for."

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
