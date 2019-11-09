Guest Book View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Somers Congregational Church 599 Main Street Somers , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

August Roland Helberg, 82, of Somers, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by friends and family



Son of the late Roland and Anne Helberg, August was born in Ludlow Massachusetts on April 20, 1937. He was predeceased by his sister, June Newman; and his beloved bride of 48 years, Barbara Helberg.



August graduated from the University of Massachusetts and served in the U.S.



He leaves behind his adored children, Glen and wife, Elaine Helberg, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Lauren and husband, Matthew Beggs, of Somers; and his four grandchildren who lit up his life, Olivia and Derek Helberg and Trent and Chase Beggs. Also surviving him are his brother-in-law, Robert Mishol; his niece and nephew, Valerie Pinciak and Jeff Mishol and their families; as well as his nieces, Susan Johanson and Heather Greenwood; and his nephew, Craig Newman, and their families.



August was an avid golfer, but his greatest joy was spending time at his summer cottage in Becket, Massachusetts, where many of his friends and family have created memories that will last lifetimes. August was one of many names people referred to him as and he had a nickname for almost everyone he met. He was a kind man who truly loved life and laughter and was known to light up a room with his smile and sense of humor. In his final days he talked of what a wonderful life he lived, gave thanks for many blessed memories and looked forward to reuniting with the love of his life who was waiting to welcome him into her arms once again.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at Somers Congregational Church at 599 Main St. in Somers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Park Cemetery on 895 Parker St., Springfield.



August's family will receive family and friends for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.



August graduated from the University of Massachusetts and served in the U.S. Army before accepting a position with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals where he served as a law enforcement officer until he joined the Connecticut Humane Society. He ultimately retired as executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society in 2001.

