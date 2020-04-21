Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Autumn M. (Beaudoin) Norris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Autumn M. (Beaudoin) Norris, 44, of Windsor Locks. Autumn passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of 18 years to John Norris.



Autumn was born Aug. 30, 1975, in Hartford, the daughter of Debra Beaudoin and the late Roger R. Beaudoin of Terryville. She was employed with The Hartford Insurance Group for 21 years. Autumn will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and friend and will be missed by many.



In addition to her husband, John, and her mother, Debra, she is also survived by her four loving children, Chris, Colin, Emma, and Olivia; her brother, Roger E. Beaudoin and his wife, Maria, of Wolcott and their daughter, Julia; several cousins and other extended family members in Maine.



Memorial contributions in memory of Autumn may be made to Windsor Locks Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 653, Windsor Locks, CT. 06096.



A memorial Mass and celebration of Autumn's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy please visit



