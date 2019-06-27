Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avis R. Haight. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Service 10:30 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Avis R. Haight, 91, formerly of Somers and East Longmeadow, widow of Robert L. Haight (the true love of her life for 66 years), entered into eternal peace Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Massachusetts.



The daughter of the late Rufus W. and Ada B. (Bascom) Wands, Avis was born and raised in Springfield. She lived in Somers for 50 years, moving to East Longmeadow in 2010. Avis was formerly employed as an executive secretary at Combustion Engineering before retiring. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, and loved to travel. She was a faithful member of the Somers Exercise Group and was very active playing tennis until the age of 80. She was a big UConn Women's Huskies fan. She loved spending time with her friends and family and especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Avis is survived by four children, Susan Hall and her husband, Chris, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Robert Haight Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Broad Brook, Donald Haight and his wife, Susan, of Somers, Janet Berthiaume and her husband, Edward, of Somers; seven grandchildren, Christopher Hall and his wife, Jessica Hammer, Courtney Hall, Erin Haight, Alissa Haight Aguda and her husband, Louis, Michael Haight, Kayla and Ian Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Ada Hammer-Hall and Louis Anthony Aguda V.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.



Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the funeral home for services. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Avis' memory may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002-9915.



