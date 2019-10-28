Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bailey L. "Bud" Brenn Sr.. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson Street Willimantic , CT 06226 (860)-423-2211 Send Flowers Obituary





Born July 22, 1929, in Willimantic, the son of Alta (Lincoln) and Charles Brenn, he spent his childhood on their family farm in Scotland, the youngest of five children. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Bearce and Irene Blakeslee; his brother, Charles (Pete) Brenn; and his former wife, Joan (Nelson) Brenn.



A proud graduate of the University of Connecticut with a B.S. in business management, Bud worked for CL&P/Northeast Utilities as a senior energy consultant for 38 years, retiring in 1991. Following his retirement, he decided to pursue a second career, and became a table games dealer at Mohegan Sun Casino as part of their inaugural class, retiring as a dealer at age 80. Bud cherished his family and was quick to offer assistance and guidance when needed. During his children's formative years he set an example for community service when he took on the responsibility of superintendent of Christian Education at the Tolland Congregational Church, serving on other church committees, being a 4H Leader and serving on various town building and industrial development committees. Besides his family, his other passion was golf, and he remained an avid golfer and golf fan for the rest of his life.



He leaves to mourn his passing his sister, Anne Ayer of North Franklin; his five children, Terry and his wife, Linda, of Southbury, Peter and his wife, Jackie, of Willington, Bailey Jr. of Ellington, Adrian and his wife, Anne Erhard, of Saipan, and Deborah Burokas of Coventry. In addition, he leaves his five grandchildren, Megan McGivney, Heather Hendrickson, Robert Bowers, Christopher Brenn, and Eric Brenn; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Woodlake at Tolland as well as the Vernon Visiting Nurses Hospice Care staff for their compassionate care of Bud as his health failed.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. (Route 195), Willimantic, to reminisce and celebrate Bud's life. Burial in Coventry Center Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Congregational Church of Tolland, 45 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT 06084, Bailey Brenn Sr. Christian Education Fund.



