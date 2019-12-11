Barbara A. (McDonald) Hepton

Barbara A. (McDonald) Hepton, 75, beloved widower of Thomas Hepton who passed away in 2009, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born May 21, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Raymond and Loretta (Hetu) McDonald. Having grown up in Rhode Island, Barbara always had a soft spot for summers and the beach. She loved spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Tom Hepton and his wife, Stephanie, of Stafford Springs and Raymond Hepton and his wife, Cherri, of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Morgen, Dillon, Shawn, Sabrina, and Darren; two great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Ann Hupper and Kathy Rinehart.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
