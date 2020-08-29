1/
Barbara Ann Linnell
Barbara Ann Linnell, 88, of Manchester, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at The Suffield House.

Barbara was born on March 20, 1932, in Barre, Vermont, to the late David and Agnes (MacKenzie) Morgan. She lived in Manchester most of her life and then retired to Sarasota, Florida. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2046 in Manchester.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, John Linnell; her son, James Barron; and her sister Margaret "Jean" Fisher. She is survived by her two nephews, Donald Fisher of Enfield and Edward Fisher of Manchester; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Barbara will be sadly missed by her family and many great friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society.

A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at East Cemetery.

To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
