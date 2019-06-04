Barbara Ann Lockhart, 83, of Ellington, passed away peacefully May 31, 2019, at home surround by love after battling with multiple illnesses.
Born in Danville, Pennsylvania, in 1935, she was the oldest daughter of Howard and Marietta Jones.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy, Linda, and David Lockhart; sister, Sue Burns and husband, Joseph; brother, Robert Jones "Sir" and wife, Jennifer; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins-she loved them all deeply. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert B. Lockhart, in 2007; and her caring parents.
As a nurse at Saint Francis Hospital, she worked in the delivery room for 21 years, joyfully helping to bring children into the world, until retirement in 1993.
A private family gathering and celebration of life is planned.
Donations in memory can be sent to the .
For online condolences visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 4 to June 8, 2019