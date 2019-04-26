Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Schneider. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington , CT View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington , CT View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Apostolic Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara E. Schneider, 92, of Ellington and



formerly of Vernon, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019.



Born in Vernon, the daughter of the late Alfred and Emily (Ludwig) Schneider Jr., she grew up and lived in Ellington and Vernon. She was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1944. Prior to her retirement in 1994, Barbara was employed as the office manager for Swiss Cleaners for 36 years. She was a longtime member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. Barbara enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida.



She is survived by her sister, Ruth H. Schneider of Ellington; and many cousins and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Arline Schneider, Leah Zahner, and Bertha Trueb.



The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Norah's Place.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours Monday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington.



Funeral services will be held at the church Tuesday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, CT 06029.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



