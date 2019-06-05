Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Eileen Deganne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Eileen Deganne, beloved wife of the Joseph Edward Deganne, died peacefully June 3, 2019.



Barbara was born in Manchester, April 28, 1925. She attended school in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School in 1943. Barbara had a very active social life surrounded by friends and family. She had a gift of joy that she shared with those around her. It was that bubbly personality of hers that lead Joseph to propose and they were married at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Manchester, Sept. 11, 1948. That special day lead to a 66-year marriage until Joseph passed away in 2015.



Barbara and Joe had two daughters, Nancy and Marie. After the birth of her daughters, Barbara became very active at South Methodist Church in Manchester and at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Manchester where her daughters attended school. At Nathan Hale, Barbara served as a librarian and with the PTA and was also a tutor. At South Methodist, she taught Sunday School and was part of a women's study group. Barbara also loved to bake for the annual church fair where she enjoyed working at the bake table. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed having family around her for gatherings. Barbara started working in the cashier's office at Sears and Roebuck in 1967 where she continued to work as head cashier until her retirement.



Barbara leaves behind two daughters, Marie Keeney of Ellington and Nancy Hindson and her husband, Tom, of South Windsor. In addition she leaves behind three granddaughters, Jennifer Keeney Horan, Kristen Hindson Cashman, and Chelsea Hindson. Her granddaughters were a great source of joy in her life. Barbara was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Marshall Horan and Shayla and Dylan Cashman, who she fully enjoyed in her later years.



In addition to her husband, Barbara was predeceased by her father, Frederick Jackson; and her mother, Elsie Wennerstrom Jackson of Manchester. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Jackson.



A funeral service for Barbara will be celebrated Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. at South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058.



