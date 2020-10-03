Barbara (Russell) Finch, 86, beloved wife of the late Francis L. "Bud" Finch, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Woodlake at Tolland.Barbara was born in Manchester, daughter of the late Horace and Emma (Tomm) Russell. She had a great love of knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She enjoyed making beautiful, handmade Christmas stockings for family, friends, and whoever wanted one.Barbara is survived by her three children, Jacqueline Safner and her husband, Peter, Michael Finch, and Scott Finch and his wife, Lisa; six grandchildren, Sean, Heather, Natalie, Justin, Andrea and Mallery; a great-granddaughter, Angela; and her sister, Grace Russell. Beside her husband, Bud, she was predeceased by six siblings, Lucille McCollum, Horace Russell, Fredrick Russell, Francis Russell, Ethel Stanty and Earl Russell.The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to family and her close friends who reached out with kind words and support, extended thank you to Johnson Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Woodlake at Tolland, and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut. A special thank you to David Armstrong who always went the extra steps.Funeral services and burial at Staffordville Cemetery will be private.Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Fire Department No. 1, P.O. Box 147, Staffordville, CT 06077 or to the Staffordville Cemetery Association, c/o Amy Hartenstein, 118 Hydeville Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.introvignefuneral