1/1
Barbara (Russell) Finch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara (Russell) Finch, 86, beloved wife of the late Francis L. "Bud" Finch, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Woodlake at Tolland.

Barbara was born in Manchester, daughter of the late Horace and Emma (Tomm) Russell. She had a great love of knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She enjoyed making beautiful, handmade Christmas stockings for family, friends, and whoever wanted one.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Jacqueline Safner and her husband, Peter, Michael Finch, and Scott Finch and his wife, Lisa; six grandchildren, Sean, Heather, Natalie, Justin, Andrea and Mallery; a great-granddaughter, Angela; and her sister, Grace Russell. Beside her husband, Bud, she was predeceased by six siblings, Lucille McCollum, Horace Russell, Fredrick Russell, Francis Russell, Ethel Stanty and Earl Russell.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to family and her close friends who reached out with kind words and support, extended thank you to Johnson Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Woodlake at Tolland, and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut. A special thank you to David Armstrong who always went the extra steps.

Funeral services and burial at Staffordville Cemetery will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Fire Department No. 1, P.O. Box 147, Staffordville, CT 06077 or to the Staffordville Cemetery Association, c/o Amy Hartenstein, 118 Hydeville Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.introvignefuneral

home.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved