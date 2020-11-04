1/
Barbara Foley
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara Foley, 74 of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and formerly of Enfield, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020.

Born in Springfield on Oct. 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Monigle) Arietti. Barbara enjoyed gardening and loved her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her sons Michael Foley and his wife, Susan of Hingham and Robert and his wife, Rebecca of Pembroke. She was the sister of Janice, Peter, Larry and the late Richard and John. Barbara was the grandmother of Abbey, Katie, Avery, Ella, and Logan.

All services will be private.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
