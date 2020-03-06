It is with great sadness, we share the passing of our mother, Barbara H. Szarek, 85, of Rockville, who passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Lisbon, Maine, to the late Harold and Agnes (Mazieke) Hyer. She worked as a hostess and for many years at Camp CONNRI in Ashford.
She is survived by her children, Leonard Szarek, Cynthia Descheneaux and her husband, Leonard, Robert Szarek and his wife, Jane, and Deborah Yeager and her husband, Thomas; her grandsons, Leonard Szarek III and his wife, Christine, Leonard Descheneaux Jr. and his wife, Heather, Thomas Descheneaux; her granddaughters, Kelly Stratman and her husband, James, Lisa Miller and her husband, Jerry, and Amanda Galligan and her husband, Sean; her great-grandsons, Seth, Jakob, Dalton, Colin, Mason, and Levi; her great-granddaughter, Cassandra; her brother, Richard Hyer; and her sister, Ruth Gall. She is predeceased by her grandson, Christopher Szarek; her brother, Harold Hyer; her long time companion, Arthur E. Jacobs; and just recently by her daughter-in-law, Maureen Szarek.
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, Rockville is in charge of arrangements.
At Barbara's request, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020