Barbara Jane Dickinson, 90, of the Hazardville section of Enfield, beloved wife of Robert S. Dickinson, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Stafford, on July 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Kathryn (Locke) Thompson and was a lifelong resident of Hazardville. Bobbie had a lovely home in Vermont for 40 years and enjoyed entertaining family and friends there. She was also fond of the beach and shared summer vacations with her family at Hawk's Nest Beach and Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She was an avid reader and prolific writer who always knew what to say in any event.
Besides her beloved husband, Robert, she leaves two loving daughters, Donna Gilbert and her husband, Steven, of Suffield, and Jayne Underwood and her husband, William, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two granddaughters, Sarah Malatesta and her husband, Nino, and Mariah Dyer and her husband, Bryce; and two great-grandchildren, Kellen Garvey and Lillian Jayne Malatesta.
Donations in her memory may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc. at
www.ygrr.org
Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will be held in the future at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Hampden, Massachusetts.
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020