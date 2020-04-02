Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jane Dickinson. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Stafford, on July 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Kathryn (Locke) Thompson and was a lifelong resident of Hazardville. Bobbie had a lovely home in Vermont for 40 years and enjoyed entertaining family and friends there. She was also fond of the beach and shared summer vacations with her family at Hawk's Nest Beach and Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She was an avid reader and prolific writer who always knew what to say in any event.



Besides her beloved husband, Robert, she leaves two loving daughters, Donna Gilbert and her husband, Steven, of Suffield, and Jayne Underwood and her husband, William, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two granddaughters, Sarah Malatesta and her husband, Nino, and Mariah Dyer and her husband, Bryce; and two great-grandchildren, Kellen Garvey and Lillian Jayne Malatesta.



Donations in her memory may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc. at



www.ygrr.org



Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will be held in the future at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Hampden, Massachusetts.



Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will be held in the future at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Hampden, Massachusetts.



www.leetestevens.com



