Barbara Jane (Chase) Milanese
1931 - 2020
Barbara Jane (Chase) Milanese of Rockville, age 88, died peacefully at her home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Harry E. Milanese.

Born in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Dec. 13, 1931, to George S. Chase and Helen (Ramsdell) Chase. She moved to Rockville with her family at age 12, graduating from Rockville High School in 1949. Barbara was an active member of the community, serving as past president of the Rockville Emblem Club and parishioner of Rockville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering, parties on Brandy Hill, summers at RAGMOP, and hosting holiday gatherings with her family. Never one to rest, Barbara took pride in hard work, completing several extensive home renovations and yard projects. She retired after proudly serving 25 years as office manager of Town Line Auto Body, where she made countless friendships and memories. She went on to spend many of her retirement years in Kennebunkport, Maine, where she reveled in spending time with her brother, hosting out-of- town guests, and meeting new friends through Cape Porpoise Methodist Church and her part-time work at Nonantum Resort.

Barbara is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Robert Bonan; brother George R. Chase; and brother-in-law Donald Webster. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Donald and Barbara Milanese of Millbury, Massachusetts, Carol Robbins and her partner, Roger LaChance of Rockville, and son and daughter-in-law Michael and Susan Milanese of Wales, Massachusetts; also, her brother Lynn Chase and his partner, Rick Tompkins of Kennebunkport; sister-in-law June Webster of Wakefield, Rhode Island, and brother-in-law Douglas Milanese of Eastford. She leaves behind seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends and family.

Church services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Rockville United Methodist Church.

A sincere thank you to the Wells Country Village and Masonicare staff for the wonderful care and support given to our mother.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice or Masonicare Hospice and Palliative Care www.masonicare.org


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Rockville United Methodist Church
