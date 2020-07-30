On July 23, 2020, Barbara Jean Bernier (Charsky) passed away at age 84 in Enfield at home with her family after her nearly 40-year battle with breast cancer.Barbara was born Nov. 21, 1935, in New Britain to the late Albert Charsky Sr. and the late Marguerite Williams Charsky. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, and loved to learn new things. She had an interest/curiosity for current and historical architecture/cultures. She loved bird watching, gardening, beaches and was always up for an adventure. She was a devoted Boston Red Sox and UConn Huskies women's basketball fan. She never missed a game and we all knew to be sure she was home when her games were on.Barbara is survived by her husband, George Valere Bernier; children Lorree (Thompson) Roy, Joy Thompson (Tom Benton), Dawn (Thompson) Sheridan (John Sheridan), and Robin (Bernier) Blount (Tom Blount); her grandchildren, Heather Roy, John Sheridan, Ashlie Sheridan, Tyler Blount, Samuel Blount, Alexis Blount; her great-grandchildren, Gabriel Roy, Lila Sheridan, John Sheridan, and Lincoln Sheridan; her sister, Esther (Charsky) Boyer (Brian Boyer); and has been received in heaven by her siblings, Eileen (Charsky) Fitzgerald, Albert Charsky, and Paul Charsky; and her grandson, Lewis Roy.Barbara was a kind, caring, compassionate, and vibrant person, full of grace and elegance, was loved and admired by all who were blessed by her infectious smile, kind heart, and gentle nature.A celebration of her life is planned for Friday, July 31, at Enfield American Baptist Church, 129 Post Office Road, Enfield, at 10 a.m. Due to COVID, services will be outside. Following will be a memorial at graveside at the West Whately Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Barbara's honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation atin her loving memory.