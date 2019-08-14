Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Bouchard) Leard. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Family Church 23 Simon Road Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Jan. 11, 1922, in Enfield, the daughter to the late Darius and Frances (Connor) Bouchard. She worked in the secretarial field for many years but was primarily a homemaker. She made her home and raised her two children alongside her husband, James C. Leard, who predeceased her in 2007. Barbara was a faithful parishioner of Holy Family Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking in her early years. Barbara will be remembered as a hardworking woman, whose self reliance and strength was admirable to those who knew her.



Barbara is survived by her son, David Leard and his wife, Marilyn Vencel, of Bantam; a son-in-law, Eric Max of Southington; four grandchildren, Julia Max of Newton, Massachusetts, Michael Leard and his wife, Lauren Skelton-Leard, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, Melanie Kalpakoglou and her husband, Bill of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Amy Leard of Boston, Massachusetts; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Leard; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa F. Leard; and a brother, John Bouchard.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Following the Mass, Barbara will be laid to rest, alongside her husband, at Hazardville Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019



www.leetestevens.com



