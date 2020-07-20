Barbara Lee Fanning, beloved daughter of the late Joseph E. Lee and Adeline (Jackson) Lee, entered into eternal life on July 16, 2020, at the age of 69.Barbara was born in Hartford and graduated from East Catholic High School. She received her nursing degree from the Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing and was a dedicated RN throughout her life.Barbara is survived by her cherished daughter, Kacey Fanning of East Hartford, as well as her siblings, Jane Venditti of Clinton, Massachusetts, George Lee of Old Saybrook, and Mary Ellen Lee of Manchester. She is also survived by a large loving family of nieces, nephews, and dear cousins who will miss her kind heart and Irish sense of humor.A wake and prayer service will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Wednesday, July 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. with the service beginning at 7 p .m. The service will be livestreamed on the John F. Tierney Funeral Home Facebook page.In light of the current situation at this time the family understands if people are uncomfortable attending the service. A celebration of Barbara's life will be planned when it is safe and her family and friends can gather and remember her in a loving and meaningful way.For online condolences, please visit