Barbara Lucille Murray
Mrs. Barbara Lucille Murray, age 79, of Keystone Heights, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Windsor Health and Rehab Center in Starke.

She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Agnes (Kearns) Rose. Prior to her retirement she had worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for a doctor's office. Mrs. Murray was of the Catholic faith and supported many of their causes; she was President of the PTA at Verplanck Elementary School in Manchester. She also enjoyed cooking, was a Girl Scout leader, avid bowler, and liked playing bridge and mahjong. Barbara spent many years supporting her family's weekend hobby of motorcycle racing in New England and Florida. After retiring they lived in Blairsville, Georgia, and in 2016 made Keystone Heights their home. Barbara had a special way of making everyone feel welcomed at their home. She was a cat lover and volunteered at the local animal shelter. Bill and Barbara enjoyed camping and traveling across the United States in their motorhome. They also visited Canada, England, Ireland, and the Panama Canal.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William M. Murray Jr. of Keystone Heights; and their two daughters, Connie Murray (Kenny Hall) of Keystone Heights, and Donna Wilson (Nolan) of West Palm Beach; one brother, Tom Rose of Bradford; stepbrother, Kent Stewart of New Jersey; and stepsister, Pam Nick of Pennsylvania; along with a brother-in-law, David Murray of St. Cloud. She was also lovingly called "Grammie" by her grandchildren, Allison Meese, Austin Wilson, Amanda Hall, and Courtney Hall; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brendan, Rylan, Aidan, and Brantley. Also left behind are a great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Girl Scouts of America.

Arrangements are by Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352) 473-3176

www.jonesgallagherfh.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
