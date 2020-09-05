Barbara M. Landry, 60, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal peace Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.She leaves a daughter Susan Landry and her partner, Michael Cusi of Berkley, California; her mother Ingrid (Diem) Murphy of Windsor Locks; her former husband, Thomas Landry of Windsor Locks; two sisters, Carolyn (Tom) Anderson of Dresden, Maine, Mary Lou (John) Palm of Bowe, New Hampshire; three brothers, Paul (Carrie) Murphy of North Reading, Massachusetts, Roy (Dinette) Murphy of Scappoose, Oregon, Tom (Lyndsey) Murphy of Windsor. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Herbert Murphy.The following is a letter in memorial to my mother.Dear Mom, To try and incapsulate your spirit in words is a task so futile; I wouldn't even attempt it. Instead, I offer you an immense amount of love, from myself and all who were blessed enough to know you. I know you're the only person who would know how to make me feel better right now. You would make me vitamin c tea, giggly noodle soup, and rub my feet until I could finally fall asleep. Even in death, I feel your immense love so strongly in my chest, willing my heart to keep beating through this brokenness. I miss you so much. I miss you doing Thai chi in the yard. I miss you dancing to James Taylor in the kitchen, while you cooked the most incredible meals. I miss your voice, always soft and gentle but so unbelievably strong. I miss all the silly nicknames you called me, I miss your hugs, your patience, your calm wisdom, and how you'd always have the best advice. I miss the ugly sweaters you'd buy me, that I'd still pretend to love. I miss you, mom. You live on in me, in your sisters who carry with them the same kindness and loving heart you had, your brothers, dad, and your mother, who you selflessly cared for in her old age. You never needed a thank you, or any recognition. Keeping her healthy, cared for and safe was enough. Please Rest In Peace and tenderness, on a bed with a thousand feather pillows. In life, and in death, you deserved all the goodness in the world. I know you will watch over me, dad, Oma, and all your brothers and sisters. Thank you for being the best mom a girl could ask for. Finally, please know how much you were, and still are, loved. So unbelievably loved. My entire heart is with you. Peace and love, your daughter Susan.Funeral services are private.Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to CT Alliance for Victims of Violence atand the CT Coalition Against Domestic Abuse atWindsor Locks Funeral Home is caring for arrangements. To leave online condolences and supportive thoughts for the family, please visitwww.windsorlocks