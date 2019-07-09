Barbara M. Shea, 77, of Ellington, beloved wife of John Shea, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
She was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Rockville, the daughter of the late Lucien and Lois (Theurer) Martin. She was a survivor of the Hartford circus fire and passed away on the 75th anniversary of the fire. Barbara worked for the town of Somers school system for over 20 years.
Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her two sons, Thomas Shea of Coventry and Matthew Shea and his wife, Cindy, of Honolulu, Hawaii; her sister, Holly Filipek and her husband, Steve, of Tolland; her four grandchildren, Veronica and Jeffrey Shea and Jack and Andy Shea; her two nieces, Laura Conley and Sarah Shea; and her two nephews, Christopher Filipek and Kevin Geysen.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 523 Hartford Tpke., Vernon. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019